New Issue- IFC adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2018 bond

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 101.760

Yield 9.848 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 675 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS1055095290

