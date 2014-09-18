New Issue- Nord/LB prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor flat
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
