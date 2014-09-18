FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Outokumpu prices 250 mln Euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Outokumpu prices 250 mln Euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Outokumpu OYJ

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer Yield 6.625 pct

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank, Pohjola Bank, Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
