New Issue- Outokumpu prices 250 mln Euro 2019 bond

Sept 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Outokumpu OYJ
Issue Amount 250 million Euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2019
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer Yield 6.625 pct
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank, Pohjola Bank, Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
