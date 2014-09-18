New Issue- Outokumpu prices 250 mln Euro 2019 bond

Sept 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Outokumpu OYJ

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer Yield 6.625 pct

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank, Pohjola Bank, Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

