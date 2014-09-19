New Issue-KFW adds 150 mln sterling 2017 bond

Sept 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 150 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2017
Coupon 1.00 pct
Reoffer price 98.379
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date September 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total XXX
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
