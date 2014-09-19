FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KFW adds 150 mln sterling 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KFW adds 150 mln sterling 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 150 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2017

Coupon 1.00 pct

Reoffer price 98.379

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total XXX

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0844692201

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

