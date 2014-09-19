New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Sept 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

(Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 0.8 pct

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Yield 0.64 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9477

