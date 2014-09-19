New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Sept 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 0.8 pct
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Yield 0.64 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
