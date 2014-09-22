New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln Euro 2022 bond

Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million Euro
Maturity Date September 26,2022
Coupon 1.300
Issue price 99.8000
Reoffer price 99.8000
Payment Date September 26,2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
