New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln Euro 2022 bond

Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million Euro

Maturity Date September 26,2022

Coupon 1.300

Issue price 99.8000

Reoffer price 99.8000

Payment Date September 26,2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB8EE4

