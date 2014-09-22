New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln Euro 2014 FRN

Sept 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million Euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2024

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date September 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

