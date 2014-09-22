New Issue-IBRD adds 150 mln stg to 2017 bond

Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.497

Spread 36 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date September 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 500 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0975541961

