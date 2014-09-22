New Issue- Commerzbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
