New Issue- Commerzbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

