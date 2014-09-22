New Issue-Hyundai Capita prices dual tranche deal

Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Hyundai Capiatl Services Inc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 20, 2017
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.619
Reoffer price 100.059
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 34bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date October 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
