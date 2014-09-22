New Issue- CNH Industrial prices 700 mln euro 2021 bond

Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower CNH Industrial Finance Europe SA

Guarantor CNH Industrial N.V

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.22

Reoffer price 99.22

Yield 3.0 pct

Spread 221.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Natixis,

Rabobank & Unicredit

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1114452060

