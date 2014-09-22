New Issue- BP Capital prices dual tranche deal

Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets Plc
Guarantor BP Plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.15 billion euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2022
Coupon 1.526 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.526 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2026
Coupon 2.213 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.213 pct
Common terms
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, Santander, Societe Generale &
SMBC Nikko
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
