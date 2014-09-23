New Issue-KfW adds 150 mln stg to 2018 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 06, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.85

Yield 1.779 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 650 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS1014723966

