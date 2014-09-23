FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BP Capital prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond
September 23, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BP Capital prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower B.P.Capital Markets P.L.C

Guarantor BP P.L.C

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 27, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.792

Reoffer price 100.032

Reoffer yield 0.745 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.3bp

over the Govt

Payment Date September 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0255286707

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
