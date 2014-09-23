FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- PBB prices 300 mln Sterling 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- PBB prices 300 mln Sterling 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 300 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 29, 2017

Coupon 3 month libor + 42bp

Issue price 99.9410

Reoffer price 99.9410

Discount Margin 3 month libor + 42bp

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12UAW2

