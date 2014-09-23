New Issue- PBB prices 300 mln Sterling 2017 FRN

Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 300 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 29, 2017

Coupon 3 month libor + 42bp

Issue price 99.9410

Reoffer price 99.9410

Discount Margin 3 month libor + 42bp

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12UAW2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)