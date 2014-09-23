New Issue- Cembra Moneybank prices dual tranche deal

Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Cembra Moneybank AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.548
Reoffer price 100.098
Yield 0.73 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 14, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.593
Reoffer price 99.943
Yield 1.2575 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
