New Issue- Cembra Moneybank prices dual tranche deal
September 23, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Cembra Moneybank prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Cembra Moneybank AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.548

Reoffer price 100.098

Yield 0.73 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0255287010

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 14, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.593

Reoffer price 99.943

Yield 1.2575 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0255287028

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
