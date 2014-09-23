New Issue-KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.601

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

When fungible

