New Issue-KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 98.601
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
When fungible
