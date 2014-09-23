New Issue- Vallourec prices 500 mln Euro 2024 bond

Sept 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vallourec SA
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.938
Reoffer Yield 2.257 pct
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings BBB (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)