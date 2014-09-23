New Issue- Vallourec prices 500 mln Euro 2024 bond

Sept 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vallourec SA

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2024

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.938

Reoffer Yield 2.257 pct

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Santander GBM & SG CIB

Ratings BBB (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012188456

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)