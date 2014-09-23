New Issue-RCI Banque prices 250 mln sterling 2017 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA (RCI Banque)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 6,2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.6310

Reoffer price 99.6310

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.75 pct Jan-2017 UKT

Payment Date September 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC,BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (stable) (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012188670

