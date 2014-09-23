New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced Tuesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.647
Reoffer price 99.647
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN, IMI, BBVA, Commerzbank, Erste, Lloyds &
Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
