New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond
#Funds News
September 23, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.647

Reoffer price 99.647

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, IMI, BBVA, Commerzbank, Erste, Lloyds &

Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1115208107

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
