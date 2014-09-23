New Issue-Kommunivest prices $1 bln 2019 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kommunivest I Sverige
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date November 12,2019
Coupon 2 pct
Reoffer price 99.970%
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date September 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) Merrill Lynch,J.P.Morgan,Nomura & SEB
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
XS1114373274 (RegS)
