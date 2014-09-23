FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommunivest prices $1 bln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Kommunivest prices $1 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommunivest I Sverige

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date November 12,2019

Coupon 2 pct

Reoffer price 99.970%

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) Merrill Lynch,J.P.Morgan,Nomura & SEB

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN US50046PAM77(144A)

XS1114373274 (RegS)

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
