New Issue- Scor SE prices 125 mln sfr perp bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Scor SE

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.375 pct

Spread 302.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & BZBk

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss/French

ISIN CH0255497452

