New Issue- Scor SE prices 125 mln sfr perp bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Scor SE
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.375 pct
Spread 302.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & BZBk
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss/French
