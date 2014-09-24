New Issue- KfW adds NZ$75 mln to 2018 bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$75 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.625
Reoffer price 98.225
Yield 4.274 pct
Payment Date October 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total NZ$325 million when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
