New Issue- Deutsche Bank adds 200 mln euros to 2021 FRN

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Reoffer price 100.213
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 62bp
Payment Date October 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
