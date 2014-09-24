FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bank adds 200 mln euros to 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bank adds 200 mln euros to 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Reoffer price 100.213

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 62bp

Payment Date October 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB7XJC7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

