New Issue-Westpac Securities prices 450 mln stg 2017 FRN

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd (London Branch) WBC.UL WBCNZ.UL
Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date October 02, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 46bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 46bp
Payment Date October 02, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura & Westpac
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
