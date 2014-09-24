FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Westpac Securities prices 450 mln stg 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Westpac Securities prices 450 mln stg 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd (London Branch) WBC.UL WBCNZ.UL

Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 46bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 46bp

Payment Date October 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura & Westpac

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1115493626

