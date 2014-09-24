New Issue-IADB adds 1 bln Indian Rupee 2017 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 1 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date September 5,2017
Coupon 6.00 pct
Issue price 101.8275
Payment Date October 8,2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion Euro when fungible
