New Issue-IADB adds 1 bln Indian Rupee 2017 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 1 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date September 5,2017

Coupon 6.00 pct

Issue price 101.8275

Payment Date October 8,2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion Euro when fungible

ISIN XS1103713654

