#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit suisse prices 1.75 bln Euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion Euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.725

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1115479559

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
