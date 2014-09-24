New Issue- Credit suisse prices 1.75 bln Euro 2022 bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion Euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.725

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1115479559

