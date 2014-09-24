New Issue- Credit suisse prices 1.75 bln Euro 2022 bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.75 billion Euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.725
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
