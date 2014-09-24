New Issue-Orange prices multi tranche deal

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Orange Ltd
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 98.9
Reoffer price 98.9
Yield 5.125 pct
Spread 374 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 412.8bp
Over the 1.0 pct Due 2024 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.253
Reoffer price 98.253
Yield 4.125 pct
Spread 336.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 365.7bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.222
Reoffer price 99.222
Yield 5.875 pct
Spread 335.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2023 UKT
Common Terms
Payment Date October 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citi, Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English & French
