New Issue-Orange prices multi tranche deal

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Orange Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 98.9

Reoffer price 98.9

Yield 5.125 pct

Spread 374 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 412.8bp

Over the 1.0 pct Due 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1115498260

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.253

Reoffer price 98.253

Yield 4.125 pct

Spread 336.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 365.7bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1115490523

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.222

Reoffer price 99.222

Yield 5.875 pct

Spread 335.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2023 UKT

ISIN XS1115490523

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citi, Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English & French

