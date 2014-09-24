New Issue- ASR prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ASR Nederland
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.056
Spread 395 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 412bp
Over the August 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Rabobank & UBS
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)