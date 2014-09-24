FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- S IMMO prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
September 24, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- S IMMO prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower S IMMO AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 3, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Spread 253 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG & Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Listing Vienna

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A19SB5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
