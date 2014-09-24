New Issue- S IMMO prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower S IMMO AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 3, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.931
Spread 253 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG & Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Listing Vienna
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Austrian
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
