New Issue- ICBC prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
(Sydney Branch)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 17, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.434
Reoffer price 99.984
Yield 1.003 pct
Spread 76 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
