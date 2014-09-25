New Issue-Vasakronan adds 100 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 100bp

Payment Date October 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 935 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005003845

