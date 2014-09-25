New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.804
Yield 2.147 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.1bp
Over the 1.0 pct 224 DBR
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, ABN AMRO, Banca IMI, Caixabank,
Commerzbank AG, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
