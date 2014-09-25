New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.804

Yield 2.147 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.1bp

Over the 1.0 pct 224 DBR

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, ABN AMRO, Banca IMI, Caixabank,

Commerzbank AG, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1116263325

