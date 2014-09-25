New Issue-Kering prices 500 mln Euro 2021 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kering
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date October 1,2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswap,equivalent to 96.9 bp over 2.25 pct DBR Sept-2021
Payment Date October 1,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Global Coordinator),Deutsche Bank,
HSBC(GlobalCoordinator),ING,Mizuho & Santander GBM
Ratings BBB (stable) (S&P),
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
