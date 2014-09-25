FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kering prices 500 mln Euro 2021 bond
September 25, 2014 / 2:33 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Kering prices 500 mln Euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kering

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date October 1,2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswap,equivalent to 96.9 bp over 2.25 pct DBR Sept-2021

Payment Date October 1,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Global Coordinator),Deutsche Bank,

HSBC(GlobalCoordinator),ING,Mizuho & Santander GBM

Ratings BBB (stable) (S&P),

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012199008

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

