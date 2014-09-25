New Issue- Clariant AG prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Clariant AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.053

Reoffer price 100.403

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0253592759

