New Issue- Scor SE prices 250 mln euro perp bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Scor SE

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.07

Reoffer price 99.07

Yield 3.981 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, JP Morgan & Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012199123

