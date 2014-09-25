New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 177 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 7, 2026
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.331
Reoffer price 99.981
Yield 1.002 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 10, 2032
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.024
Reoffer price 99.593
Yield 1.401 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
