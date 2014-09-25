FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE adds 200 mln Swedish Crown 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2014 / 3:18 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BPCE adds 200 mln Swedish Crown 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond added on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SA (BPCE)

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date February 7,2019

Coupon 3 month stibor + 91 basis points

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 91 basis points

Payment Date October 6,2014

Lead Manager(s) Swed Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 425 million Swedish Crown when fungible.

ISIN FR0012200244

Parent ISIN FR0011726942

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

