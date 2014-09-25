New Issue-x prices x mln x x bond

Sept 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Barclays Plc (Barclays)
Issue Amount 1 billion Euro
Maturity Date April 1,2022
Coupon 1.500
Issue price 99.5250
Reoffer price 99.5250
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps
Payment Date October 1,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
