CORRECTED-New Issue- IFC prices $500 mln 2016 bond
#Market News
September 25, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- IFC prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to amend payment date from October 3, 3014 to October 3, 2014 & maturity date from October 3, 3016 to October 3, 2016)

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corp

(IFC)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 3, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.911

Yield 0.67 pct

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 9.9bp

Over CT2

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
