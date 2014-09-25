CORRECTED-New Issue- IFC prices $500 mln 2016 bond

(Correction to amend payment date from October 3, 3014 to October 3, 2014 & maturity date from October 3, 3016 to October 3, 2016)

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corp

(IFC)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 3, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.911

Yield 0.67 pct

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 9.9bp

Over CT2

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

