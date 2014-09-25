Utility Cleco's sale falters as Macquarie backs out - Bloomberg

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Louisiana’s electricity supplier Cleco Corp’s effort to find a suitor is faltering as the most likely buyer Macquarie Group Ltd struggles to find investor backing for the deal, Bloomberg reported.

Macquarie’s co-investors are resisting the acquisition due to the low returns that the potential deal offers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Australian investment bank has been looking to buy Cleco through a special purpose fund managed by its infrastructure group, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1vkF5WA)

Spain’s largest utility Iberdrola SA, another potential suitor, has also dropped out of the process, Bloomberg quoted one of the people as saying.

Cleco will now decide whether to keep pursuing a sale or remain independent, Bloomberg reported.

The company, which has retained Goldman Sachs & Co and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co as financial advisers and Locke Lord LLP as legal adviser, said in June it received bids.

A Cleco spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Neither Macquarie Group nor Iberdrola could be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)