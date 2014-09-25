New Issue- Bank of Communications prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 3, 2026

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.255

Reoffer yield 3.747 pct

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), Credit Suisse, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Branch, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank (B&D), Citi, HSBC,

Credit Suisse, BNP PARIBAS and BOCOM International

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1115459528

