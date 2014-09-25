New Issue- Bank of Communications prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 3, 2026
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.255
Reoffer yield 3.747 pct
Payment Date October 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), Credit Suisse, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong Branch, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank (B&D), Citi, HSBC,
Credit Suisse, BNP PARIBAS and BOCOM International
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
