New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond
September 26, 2014 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 98.928

Payment Date October 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 675 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0995130712

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

