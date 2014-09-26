FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD adds 350 mln Chinese Yen 2015 bond
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IBRD adds 350 mln Chinese Yen 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond added on Friday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 350 million Chinese Yen

Maturity Date September 18,2015

Coupon 2.4 pct

Reoffer price 99.953

Payment Date September 18,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB,HSBC & SGCIB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Chinese Yen when fungible.

ISIN XS1111600661

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

