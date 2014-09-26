FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB adds $500 mln 2017 bond
September 26, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NWB adds $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond added on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 18,2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.907

Spread 1 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps,equivalent to 22.8 basis points

Payment Date October 3,2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $2 billion when fungible.

ISIN XS1109821352

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
