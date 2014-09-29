Philippines' Premium Leisure raises $138 mln via share sale

MANILA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Premium Leisure Corp, the license holder for the $1.3-billion City of Dreams Manila integrated casino, has raised 6.19 billion pesos ($137.7 million) as it priced shares at a steep discount.

Shares in Premium Leisure, formerly dormant holding firm Sinophil Corp, sank more than 5 percent to a month-low while selling shareholder Belle Corp dropped nearly 1 percent in morning trades.

Premium Leisure said it sold 3.75 billion shares, including the 489.56 million overallotment shares, at 1.65 pesos ($0.04) each, a 10 percent discount to the 1.84 pesos closing price on Sept. 18, prior to a six-day voluntary trading suspension.

Shares in Premium Leisure were down 5.4 percent at 1.74 pesos as of 0327 GMT, its lowest since closing at 1.66 pesos on Sept. 1, while the broader index slipped 0.1 percent.

“Everything is booked and sold, including the overallotment shares,” Premium Leisure Chief Finance Officer Jackson Ongsip told Reuters by phone.

The offer price is a result of the 10-day roadshow, Ongsip said, adding that the company expects its shares to become more attractive due to improved liquidity and an expanded investor base.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said in a report that the indicative price range was at 1.65 to 1.84 per share. IFR said there were around 30 accounts in the book, which was comfortably covered.

Major shareholder Belle and its subsidiaries entered into a placement agreement with joint global bookrunners CLSA Ltd, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and Macquarie Capital (Singapore) Pte Ltd, said Premium Leisure.

Premium Leisure, which earlier completed a reorganisation, is part of a consortium that holds the license for the City of Dreams Manila casino-resort that Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd will operate.

Three other groups hold licenses to operate in Entertainment City, the Philippines’ answer to gaming hubs in Macau, Singapore and Las Vegas. (1 US dollar = 44.9600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)