September 29, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Implenia prices 125 mln Swiss Franc 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Implenia AG (Implenia)

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date October 15,2024

Coupon 1.625

Issue price 101.0630

Reoffer price 100.4130

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the mid swap

Payment Date October 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS AG & Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0253592767

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

