New Issue- RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Sept 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RHB Bank BHD

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 3, 2019

Coupon 3.088 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.088 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML & RHB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

