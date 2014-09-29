New Issue- RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Sept 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower RHB Bank BHD
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 3, 2019
Coupon 3.088 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.088 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML & RHB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
