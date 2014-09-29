FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln Turkish lira to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
September 29, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 5, 2022

Coupon 0 pct

Issue price 47.475

Reoffer price 47.475

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan & Deutsche Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees 32.5 cents (m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 900 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0318345971

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

