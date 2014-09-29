New Issue-Babcock prices 550 mln euro 2022 bond

Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Babcock International Group Plc
Guarantor Certain other companies from Babcock group
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date October 06, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.542
Reoffer price 99.542
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
