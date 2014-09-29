FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Babcock prices 550 mln euro 2022 bond
September 29, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Babcock prices 550 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Babcock International Group Plc

Guarantor Certain other companies from Babcock group

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date October 06, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.542

Reoffer price 99.542

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1117528189

